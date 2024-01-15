Jeff Stelling talkSPORT

Everton are waiting on news over potential financial charges. It has been a tough season already for the Toffees, who have already received a 10-point deduction due to Financial Fair Play breaches.

And Jeff Stelling has sympathised with Everton amid reports they may have allegedly breached Premier League profitability and sustainability regulations and could face another points deduction - or fine. Everton could be set for more charges - alongside Nottingham Forest. According to the Athletic, both clubs will reportedly be referred to an independent commission over their alleged breaches and will be formally notified of any charges on Monday, January 15 and those punishments for such breaches can include a fine or a points deduction if clubs are found guilty of any charges. Sean Dyche spoke following the club's 0-0 draw with Aston Villa on Sunday, saying. “We are just waiting on the news. The last time the news came out of the blue as you know, it might do again, we have to wait and see. You don’t know until you know. I’ll explain further if and when the news comes through.”

As we await the official ruling, the footballing world has spoken out on the potential charges but many have pointed towards the fact that over the three-year-cycle, Everton have made a profit in the transfer side of things every year. There have been big sales in the form of Richarlison to Tottenham and Anthony Gordon to Newcastle United in recent seasons but have still come under penalties.

It's something that talkSPORT pundit Jeff Stelling has spoken out about. "I'm not really sure what more they have to do," Stelling told talkSPORT. "They've sold some of their big names and haven't really brought anybody in, so what more do they have to do? You know the daftest thing about all of this? If there is a charge against any of the clubs and then there is an appeal, the final decision on any sanctions won't be made until 24 May, five days after the end of the Premier League season.

"So we could finish the Premier League season not knowing their fate, and potentially which division they're in. I assume a points deduction would be imposed this season... If they're found in breach they'll have breached the rules this season, so any penalty will apply this season."

The rules state that Premier League clubs are permitted to lose a maximum of £105million over a three-year period (£35m a season) which is what Everton were pulled up for during the 2021/22 season. Forest haven't been charged with anything prior, while Manchester City remain the only side in the league to have faced charges, which are still ongoing and the reports from the Athletic claim both Everton and Forest are prepared to fight their case.

