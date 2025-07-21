Nottingham Forest and West Ham United are among the clubs linked with Man City attacking midfielder James McAtee.

Manchester City are reportedly holding out for a larger fee for one of their players Everton are interested in signing.

City look likely to part ways with James McAtee in the summer transfer window. The attacking midfielder is in the final year of his contract at the Etihad Stadium and Pep Guardiola’s side may want to cash in rather than losing him for a training compensation fee next summer.

McAtee was a bit-part player for City last season despite their struggles. He made only three Premier League starts and played fewer than 1,000 minutes in all competitions. In addition, McAtee was omitted from Guardiola’s squad for the 1-0 FA Cup final defeat by Crystal Palace at Wembley.

But after captaining England under-21 to European Championship glory earlier this summer, McAtee is not short of suitors. Everton are among the clubs who are keen, with manager David Moyes requiring attacking additions.

Forest could advance

However, the Toffees may be braced to miss out on McAtee. Several Premier League rivals have been linked, while the 22-year-old recently visited Bundesliga pair Eintracht Frankfurt and Borussia Dortmund.

It has been believed that McAtee was valued at between £20-25 million. However, The Telegraph suggests that City will be looking to bank a fee of £30-35 million. Yet that is not said to be deterring Nottingham Forest, who are ‘thought to be among the clubs who could advance their interest in the City attacking midfielder in the days ahead’. Forest, who will currently play in the Europa League in the 2025-26 season, may need to replace Morgan Gibbs-White amid Tottenham Hotspur’s interest.

West Ham United are also among the clubs interested in McAtee after selling Mohammed Kudus to Tottenham for £55 million.

Speaking on McAtee last season, City boss Guardiola said: “Macca lives close to the box, quite similar to Phil [Foden] and they are there. They have a sense [of goal], it’s difficult to train in the moment the ball is coming and after he didn’t score but it’s fine. As much minutes he plays he will score.

“For the age I would like him to stay. I understand, the players want more minutes I understand that. I would like him to stay, he’s an Academy player, he knows the patterns, he’s a lovely person, a lovely guy. He trains really good, plays in different positions. I like him but with the squad, it’s how we finish and we will see.”

Kinnear’s previous interest in McAtee

Everton CEO Angus Kinnear previously revealed that he tried to sign McAtee when he was in his role at Leeds United last summer. Speaking on The Square Ball podcast, Kinnear said: “Two of the other players, looking at the level we were looking at, McAtee at Man City, there was talk he might be released all the way through the window and then Pep [Guardiola] decided to keep him. And then Carvalho, who, again, might have been able to go out on another loan.

“It might have been a Championship loan or a Premier League loan. We thought we were first in the queue if it was going to be in the Premier League and he ended up being sold for £27m to Brentford. To strengthen our team and to make it better, we have to shop at the highest level possible. And there is lots and lots of frustration.”