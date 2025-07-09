Everton are among the clubs who have been linked with Man City’s James McAtee in the summer transfer window.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Everton target James McAtee has been told he can leave Manchester City, reports suggest.

The Toffees have the attacking midfielder on their radar amid a major squad rebuild. McAtee is highly regarded at City but has struggled to force his way into Pep Guardiola’s side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite City struggling throughout the 2024-25 season, finishing just third in the Premier League and not winning a major trophy, McAtee was a bit-part player. The 22-year-old started only three top-flight matches and was omitted from the match-day squad for the FA Cup final defeat by Crystal Palace.

Having entered the final year of his Etihad Stadium deal, it appears that City are willing to cash in on McAtee rather than losing him next summer for what would be a training compensation fee.

Everton are keen on McAtee - who captained England under-21s to European Championship glory earlier this summer - but they are not the only club. He has reportedly attracted plenty of suitors, with the likes of German clubs Eintracht Frankfurt, RB Leipzig and Serie A outfit Atalanta.

What’s been said

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has suggested that City will be looking for a fee of between £20-25 million. He posted on X: “James McAtee can leave Manchester City this summer for fee around £20/25m. Bundesliga, Premier League and Serie A clubs are showing interest in Euro U21 winner with England as captain. Atalanta are among clubs well informed on his situation.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McAtee has displayed his quality for City. In an 8-0 thrashing of Salford City in the FA Cup, he netted a hat-trick. Guardiola said after the game: “I am so happy for him, he is a special player. A hat trick is not easy. He has an incredible sense in front of goal, he has the right tempo, he changed the rhythm to score and I am very happy for him.”

Speaking on McAtee’s future in April, Guardiola said: “For the age, I would like him to stay, I understand, the players want more minutes, I understand that. I would like him to stay, he’s an Academy player, he knows the patterns, he’s a lovely person, a lovely guy. He trains really good, plays in different positions. I like him, but with the squad, it’s how we finish, and we will see.”

Will Everton sign James McAtee?

There is no doubt that McAtee would be an attractive proposition for Everton who would improve their attacking options. The former Sheffield United loanee has shown his prowess when given chances at City and would only improve with regular minutes.

McAtee is blessed with versatility, which would appeal to Blues manager David Moyes. He is capable of operating in the No.10 role as well as on both wings. In addition, McAtee would count towards Everton’s homegrown quota for Premier League squad rules after the summer departures of Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Jack Harrison, Armando Broja, Asmir Begovic and Joao Virginia.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, just like Everton’s failed pursuit of Liam Delap, Moyes may know that it will be a challenge to prise McAtee to the Hill Dickinson Stadium. The likes of Atalanta and Frankfurt could offer Champions League football.