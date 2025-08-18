Nottingham Forest are said to be closing in on a move to sign Douglas Luiz from Juventus.

A midfielder linked with a move to Everton looks set to complete a switch to a Premier League rival.

David Moyes has managed to strengthen his engine room in the summer transfer window with the arrival of Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall. He was signed from Chelsea for a fee of £25 million.

However, the Toffees boss will still feel he’s short of options in the middle of the park. Idrissa Gana Gueye and James Garner are the only other two recognised players with significant Premier League experience. Tim Iroegbunam made only five top-flight starts in his maiden campaign after joining from Aston Villa last summer.

Moyes ideally would like someone who knows the Premier League as he aims to guide Everton back towards the upper echelons of the table. A name on the radar has been Douglas Luiz of Juventus.

The Brazil international earned a £44 million move to the Italian giants after recording 10 goals and 10 assists for Aston Villa in the 2023-24 season - which earned them fourth spot in the Premier League while they reached the semi-finals of the Europa Conference League.

However, Luiz has endured a difficult 12 months at Juve. He made just three Serie A starts last term and played in one of their four matches at the Club World Cup. After the tournament, he did not report back for pre-season duty before having to apologise for his actions.

While head coach Igor Tudor suggested that the 27-year-old could have a future in a more attacking role in Turin, that does not appear the case. He appears poised to return to England - but he will not be joining Everton. Instead, Nottingham Forest look set to land the ex-Manchester City man. The Athletic suggests that Forest are ‘working n a deal’.

Forest have the prospect of Europa League football, which would have appealed to Luiz. Italian outlet Tuttosport suggests he may move to the City Ground on a season-long loan with the obligation to buy for around £26 million.

Everton transfer plans

Everton remain in the market for several more additions before the window closes in two weeks’ time. As well as in midfield, the Blues require two right-wingers as they do not currently have one recognised option. Southampton’s Tyler Dibling is a target, with Everton having bids turned down for the teenager. Dibling returned to the Saints’ squad for their 1-1 draw against Ipswich Town on Sunday. The Blues also made an offer for Lyon’s Malick Fofana which was turned down.

The right-hand side of defence is also an area that the Toffees would like to bolster. Jake O’Brien operated in the role superbly after Moyes’ return as manager in January. However, O’Brien’s favourite position is operating as a centre-back. Nathan Patterson has struggled throughout his time on Merseyside, having been signed from Rangers in January 2022.

Meanwhile, Seamus Coleman is not expected to play too much despite the captain signing a new one-year contract in the summer. Everton were keen on signing Kenny Tete but he opted to extend his stay at Fulham.