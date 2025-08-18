Tyler Dibling made his return to Southampton’s squad having been the subject of interest from Everton in the summer transfer window.

Southampton boss Will Still has insisted he will not tell Tyler Dibling whether he should stay or leave the club.

Everton are keen to sign the winger, having had bids rejected. The Saints are holding out for a fee of £50 million for Dibling, who is their prized asset. He enjoyed a fine breakthrough 2024-25 in a bleak season for Southampton. The teenager recorded four goals and three assists in 37 games as Southampton finished bottom of the Premier League with just 12 points.

Dibling was omitted from the Saints’ squad for their opening two games of this campaign, while he trained away from the first team. But with the transfer window closing in two weeks’ time, he has been reintegrated into their plans. Dibling came off the bench in the closing stages of a 1-1 draw against Championship promotion rivals Ipswich Town at Portman Road yesterday.

What’s been said

At his post-match press conference, Still was asked if Dibling could reap the benefits of a year playing regularly in the second tier rather than moving back to the Premier League. The St Mary’s head coach responded via the Southern Daily Echo: “It's not up to me to tell him what's best for his career and his life. The one thing that is beneficial for everyone is that he trains, that he plays, that he's involved.

“Like I said to him, if that's what he wants, then clubs will look at it and say, 'he's being professional, he's playing, he's getting involved, and he's doing the job right'. If he does well, then the interest will only grow for him, and we want good players on the pitch. I think it's just beneficial for everyone that we do things in the right way and that we respect the club, the players, and everyone involved.

“But Ty's still young, he's still learning how it all works. He's still trying to work out who's who and who does what and how that impacts him and his life and his career. We just have to help him get through that, and we are. We give him headspace when he needs a bit of time and a bit of reflection. We've worked him back in because we want good players on the pitch, and he's a good player.”

Everton manager David Moyes was asked about interest in Dibling speaking ahead of the club’s opening Premier League game against Leeds United. He replied: “Like many managers in the Premier League getting deals done has been really difficult. That’s one name you’ve mentioned but we’ve bid for many players and not been able to get it over the line. There’s many clubs who could say something similar.”