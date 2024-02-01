Armando Broja could still move on Deadline Day, with Wolves and Fulham circling and Chelsea adjusting their stance.

Everton could reignite their interest in a former target on deadline day, but any focus seems to be on a midfield recruit if possible.

Finances are tight at Goodison Park but the loan market could offer some salvation as Sean Dyche looks to give his squad a boost ahead of the second half of the season.

According to Sky Sports, "Everton are understood to still be open to bringing in a central midfielder on Deadline Day. However, given their severe financial problems, they cannot even pay a loan fee for a player. Their main intention this month has been keeping the squad together and they look to have been successful."

That seemingly rules them out from bringing in any attacking recruits, but given that their former target Armando Broja is available to sign on loan until the end of the season, it seems like an opportunity the club could revisit. As it stands, there is strong interest from both Fulham and Wolves and the London club are happy to greenlight a straight loan until the end of the season. They are also asking for a £5m loan fee, which is certainly extortionate, but he is available to sign if they can cough up that fee.

Previously linked in 2022, Broja was targeted under both Thomas Tuchel and Graham Potter and there was even rumours of a swap and cash deal involving the Albanian for winger Anthony Gordon before he departed for Newcastle United. Since then, he's spent the last two seasons at Chelsea struggling for minutes due to a combination of competition and a cruciate ligament tear suffered in early-2023.