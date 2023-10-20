Register
The two city rivals will face off against each other for the 243rd time in history, with Everton travelling to Anfield this weekend.

George Priestman
By George Priestman
Published 20th Oct 2023, 19:00 BST

Liverpool and Everton are set to battle it out in the 243rd Merseyside derby this weekend, with both sides heading into the game in a confident mood.

The international break brought pain for Jurgen Klopp, as Andy Robertson was ruled out and there are also question marks alongside a few notable names ahead of Saturday’s game.

Everton boast no new injury concerns and will be hoping they can record a famous win, given they have only won twice at Anfield since 1999.

This fixture is heavily embedded in football culture in this country and we have seen so many great games, moments and players involved over the years.

Everyone has a favourite game or moment to call back on and, ahead of the derby, here at LiverpoolWorld we’ve decided to focus on the best 11 games since 1991.

Simply put, this was an incredible game of football. It saw the momentum switch from one side to the other and it saw a standout performance from a young Romelu Lukaku. There’s also an incredible miss from Joe Allen thrown in here for good measure that could (and should) have killed the game, but a late Daniel Sturridge goal salvaged a point after Everton had found a comeback themselves. Maybe it’s time to flick on the highlights again...

1. Everton 3-3 Liverpool: 2013/14

In what was an end-to-end epic, the game saw 12 bookings in what was a classic Merseyside derby. It was then decided in the dying minutes as Gary McAllister’s late free-kick secured a 3-2 victory at Goodison.

2. Everton 2-3 Liverpool: 2000/01

The FA Cup fifth-round replay was Kenny Dalglish’s final match as manager. Everton came back four times in what was an incredibly high-scoring affair. Everton then went onto win the replay.

3. Everton 4-4 Liverpool: 1990/91

The game which brought us the infamous Luis Suarez dive in front of David Moyes, it was Everton who had the last laugh as they came from 2-0 down to salvage a point. An exciting well-matched affair was brilliant to watch.

4. Everton 2-2 Liverpool: 2012/13

