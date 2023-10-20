Ranked! 11 best Merseyside derbies for Liverpool and Everton in recent history - gallery
The two city rivals will face off against each other for the 243rd time in history, with Everton travelling to Anfield this weekend.
Liverpool and Everton are set to battle it out in the 243rd Merseyside derby this weekend, with both sides heading into the game in a confident mood.
The international break brought pain for Jurgen Klopp, as Andy Robertson was ruled out and there are also question marks alongside a few notable names ahead of Saturday’s game.
Everton boast no new injury concerns and will be hoping they can record a famous win, given they have only won twice at Anfield since 1999.
This fixture is heavily embedded in football culture in this country and we have seen so many great games, moments and players involved over the years.
Everyone has a favourite game or moment to call back on and, ahead of the derby, here at LiverpoolWorld we’ve decided to focus on the best 11 games since 1991.