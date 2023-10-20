1 . Everton 3-3 Liverpool: 2013/14

Simply put, this was an incredible game of football. It saw the momentum switch from one side to the other and it saw a standout performance from a young Romelu Lukaku. There’s also an incredible miss from Joe Allen thrown in here for good measure that could (and should) have killed the game, but a late Daniel Sturridge goal salvaged a point after Everton had found a comeback themselves. Maybe it’s time to flick on the highlights again...