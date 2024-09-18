Getty Images

The Southampton attacker is certainly a talented acquisition and Everton may rue missing out on him.

Everton’s summer window of business had them chasing multiple names in midfield and one of those enjoyed a successful evening at Goodison Park right in front of their eyes to show them what they missed out on.

Having lost out on Kalvin Phillips, Jean Cajuste and Scott McTominay during the summer window, to name a few, they were also in for Chelsea youngster Lesley Ugochukwu who was one player set for an exit due to the club’s inflated squad. Rated highly by the London club, they paid £23.2m to bring the teenager to England in 2023 and he needed minutes on loan this season to continue his development.

When he was available for a season-long loan in the summer, Everton were one name listed, they had just let Amadou Onana leave and needed a replacement. However, they ended up signing the more experienced Orel Mangala from Lyon on loan on deadline day. The 26-year-old made his debut across from the summer target last night in the ill-fated penalty shootout defeat at Goodison in the EFL Cup and the difference between the two was certainly stark.

Granted, it was Mangala’s first game and he was set up in a side destined to sit deep. As they managed just 26% possession, it was difficult for the newcomer to get up to speed playing in a side that was already largely rotated. The same goes for Ugochukwu as he was the only player to remain from the weekend’s clash - but the Frenchman was a class above any other midfielder on the pitch.

Russell Martin claimed he is going to be ‘really good’ in the future and he’s already ‘really good’ now. He managed 100% totals across four metrics: successful dribbles, long balls completed, successful tackles and ground duels won. Looking at Mangala in comparison, he wasn’t far off. His pass accuracy was basically the same, he completed one less long ball, one less dribble but managed just 40% of his ground duels and made more fouls.

Statistics only go so far; what is important is that his near-perfect display was whenever he was involved he helped the Saints to maintain their strong hold of possession on the game through winning the ball back efficiently with his tall frame and recycling possession. Of course, it wasn’t just down to him, there was also the two differing philosophies of the managers that play into that as well with Martin promoting a more positive, front-foot style to Sean Dyche’s pragmatic style.

However, he looked to be a very strong young player in a role that Onana used to fill. Perhaps the idea around not signing him was down to his age and lack of experience. The majority of their midfield targets were all at an age where they had played across leagues or had strong experience in one which would help them navigate the tricky waters they were likely to face. Still, even if the Saints face relegation, Ugochukwu is likely to be a star performer and Everton will likely rue the missed opportunity to bring him to the club, even if just for a year.