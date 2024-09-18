Virgil van Dijk tells Liverpool how to be successful this season after AC Milan win

Getty Images

AC Milan 1-3 Liverpool: The Dutch captain was in fine form last night but he wasn’t get carried away with the victory.

Virgil van Dijk wasn’t getting carried away with Liverpool’s victory over AC Milan but claimed it was an ‘outstanding’ night in Italy.

Arne Slot’s were utterly dominant and could have scored more than the three goals they registered in 67 mins as Van Dijk netted on his 50th Champions League experience alongside Ibrahim Konate and Dominik Szoboszlai.

The home side were toothless and struggled to lay a finger on Alisson Becker despite their early goal from Christian Pulisic. It made it back-to-back wins at the San Siro for Liverpool and four wins in five games at the start of the new season. Having started this positively, they will have their eye on success in the major competitions after only winning the League Cup across the past two seasons.

Speaking after the game, he told the Amazon Prime TV panel that the focus is on repeating the performance they displayed against Milan, game after game in order to be successful this season. When asked about what the Reds need to do moving forward, he said: “It sounds very easy but the consistency. You have to stay fit, you have to do everything in your power to be ready for the next game, whether you start or not and you have to feel part of winning games.

“So we need all the guys to be ready, the guys on the bench, there might be disappointment. Today we made two [changes] with [Andy] Robertson and Luis Diaz and obviously they want to play these games but we need everyone in the best shape of their life and respect the decisions.

“That’s key in order to be successful, because there will be rotation but we need everyone to keep pushing and do everything in their power to stay fit. We go home now, we’re back home in the middle of the night but recovery starts already, eat the right stuff. Because on Saturday it will be a very tough game and we need everyone at their best. That’s key. We are in a cycle and if we want to be successful, you have to make that sacrifice as well.”

A hectic schedule awaits Van Dijk and his side face five games in 17 days across the league, EFL Cup and the Champions League. This weekend is the first of two games at Anfield in a row as they welcome AFC Bournemouth followed by West Ham United in the league cup. Then, they travel to Wolves before Bologna come to Anfield in Europe before they travel to Selhurst Park to face Crystal Palace before the international break.