The latest on the future of Everton and Brazil star Richarlison.

Everton forward Richarlison is pondering his future at the club after he confirmed that he has held discussions with the club’s board.

The Toffees endured a near-calamitous season, only narrowly avoiding relegation to the Championship.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 25-year-old scored 11 times for the club last season and manager Frank Lampard is keen to secure the services of the Brazilian for another year.

The player is a target for Arsenal, Chelsea, and Tottenham Hotspur, according to the Daily Mail.

What has Richarlison said about his future?

While speaking to Globo Esporte, the Brazilian said: "I’ve already made it clear to the board, I’ve already talked to Lampard too, with my managers and they know what I want. Let’s wait for June.

“Now I can’t talk, because when I talk about leaving a club I’m kind of like this, because of the history I have at Everton, the affection that the fans have for me, when I talk about leaving I’m kind of speechless.”

Which clubs are interested in Richarlison?

The former Watford player has attracted interest from a host of Premier League clubs. Richarlison was brought into Everton for £35m and it is likely a potential suitor for him will have to pay around £50m for his services.

PSG have been linked with the forward but after Kylian Mbappe signed a new contract at the French club, a move for Richarlison is extremely unlikely.

Real Madrid have already missed out on signing Mbappe and Erling Haaland so could make an approach for the forward to strengthen their attacking options.

Richarlison is under contract until 2024 but his representatives are looking for a way out and with a World Cup on the horizon, the player wants a move to boost his chances of a Brazil call-up.

Would Everton let the player leave?

It is well documented that Everton are struggling financially at the moment. The sales of Richarlison or Dominic Calvert-Lewin could be key in gaining the much-needed funds to reinvest back into the team.

After such a dismal season, reinforcements are required if Everton want to challenge for European places again.

Richarlison’s goals were an integral reason why the Merseyside club are staying in the League so a large bid will be needed to acquire him.