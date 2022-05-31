The 11 former relegation rivals Everton and Leeds United could target this summer

The Toffees battled their way away from the relegation zone - and now they could take advantage of the clubs that were not so fortunate.

The final fortnight of the season was full of nerves and tension as Everton fought an ultimately successful battle against relegation.

From the highs of an unexpected win at Leicester City to the panic-inducing home defeat against Brentford, every emotion was experienced by Toffees supporters as their side struggled to move away from the drop zone.

But on a dramatic night at Goodison Park, Frank Lampard’s men overturned a two-goal deficit to secure their place in next season’s Premier League with a 3-2 win against Crystal Palace.

The scenes of joy that surrounded the Toffees home will live long in the memory and they were a complete contrast to the emotions experienced by supporters of Burnley, Norwich City and Watford as they faced up to life in the Championship.

The financial impact of relegation means all three clubs may well have to sell their prized assets over the summer months and a number of players have already been linked with an immediate return to the Premier League.

Could Everton raid their former relegation rivals over the close-season in a bid to strengthen their squad for the new campaign?

LiverpoolWorld utilises the WhoScored.com rating system to see which 11 potential transfer targets performed well during an unsuccessful battle against the drop.

1. GK: Nick Pope (Burnley) - 6.81 Photo: Getty Images

2. RB: Connor Roberts (Burnley) - 6.63 Photo: Clive Brunskill

3. LB: Charlie Taylor (Burnley) - 6.89 Photo: LINDSEY PARNABY

4. CB: James Tarkowski (Burnley) - 6.97 Photo: Getty Images