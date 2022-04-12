Everton currently sit six points ahead of Watford after their loss to Leeds at the weekend.

Roy Hodgson believes that Watford are not the only side who will not be completely confident they can avoid Premier League relegation.

The Hornets’ predicament worsened on Saturday as they slipped to a 3-0 loss to Leeds United.

Watford remain in 19th spot and six points behind Everton, who also have a game in hand.

Hodgson, who was parachuted into Vicarage Road in January, says the Hornets have to keep the faith they can survive.

And he reckons Everton - who beat Manchester United 1-0 at the weekend - are among the clubs who will not be 100% certain they will survive along with the likes of Leeds.

Watford boss Hodgson told the Hertfordshire Mercury: “I’ve never used the word confident.

“I don’t want to set myself up for the headlines or statements which I can’t identify with. I mean, we have no reason to be confident.

“We do have reason to believe, we do have reason to have faith, we do have reason to think that we aren’t that bad, and that results are still a distinct possibility for us. And that’s well we’ll keep doing that, that’s for sure.

“I don’t think anyone, Norwich or Burnley, will be saying that [they are confident].

“I don’t even think Everton will be saying that we are confident.

“But, of course, what Everton have got today and what Leeds have now got in the last four games, they’ve got results and they’ve given themselves a very, very strong margin, which makes their position so much better than ours.”