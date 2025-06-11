Senegal became the first African team to defeat England with Everton duo Idrissa Gana Gueye and Iliman Ndiaye featuring.

The Lions of Teranga delivered a 3-1 triumph over Thomas Tuchel’s side at Nottingham Forest’s City Ground on Tuesday evening. It was the first time that an African nation has defeated England in history. The Three Lions were booed off the pitch, despite it only being a friendly, with supporters left disgruntled yet again. England earned only a 1-0 win over minnows Andorra last week.

Still, nothing could be taken away from Senegal’s deserved triumph as Tuchel was condemned to his first loss as Three Lions manager. Although Harry Kane gave the hosts the lead after seven minutes, Crystal Palace’s Ismaila Sarr equalised five minutes before half-time.

Senegal went in front on 62 minutes through Everton-linked midfielder Habib Diarra and after Jude Bellingham had a goal disallowed by VAR for handball, the visitors put the gloss on their triumph through Cheikh Sabaly’s stoppage-time finish.

Gueye and Ndiaye were both key for Everton throughout the 2024-25 season. Gueye was named the Toffees’ Player of the Season as he started all but one Premier League game, with 13th place secured. The 35-year-old is showing no signs of slowing down and he is edging towards extending his contract at Goodison Park.

Not that Evertonians needed reminding but his display against England underlined the quality he has. And the Senegalese media were also impressed. Wiwsport.com handed Gueye a 7/10 player rating and said that he ‘ruled the roost’ in the engine room. It commented: “What a volume of play again. At 35 years old, the midfield octopus has once again ruled the roost. Huge throughout the season with Everton and in the Lions' matches, he is riding on incredible form.

“Author of the first shot on target of the match for the Senegalese side , with an early recovery that went off Kane's feet, it was he who kept the English side in the lead, unable to break his grip. He was also the one who triggered everything on the 1-1 equaliser with this sublime pass to Nicolas Jackson. He played simply and accurately, initiating certain attacks and exerting constant pressure. Simply but effectively.”

Ndiaye enjoyed an excellent maiden campaign for Everton after joining from Marseille last summer. He scored 11 goals in all competitions, including a double in the 2-0 win over Southampton that was the final game played at Goodison.

Ndiaye was not as effective against England after impressing in a 1-1 draw with the Republic of Ireland last week but he still earned a 6/10 mark. Wiwsport.com said: “The Everton striker wasn't as influential as he was in the match against Ireland. However, he was the main trigger for Senegal's chances, especially early on. From the fifth minute, he put (Miles) Lewis-Skelly and then (Conor) Gallagher on his back before ideally setting up Jackson. Even though he was mostly out of action, his impact in dribbling and holding the ball was clearly noticeable.”