Everton have been linked with the Ligue 1 midfielder as David Moyes plots his summer transfer business.

A midfielder linked with a summer move to Everton has permission to leave his current club.

The Toffees are expected to bolster their engine-room options in the coming months, with just two recognised players under contract in James Garner and Tim Iroegbunam. Abdoulaye Doucoure has departed at the end of his contract, having opted to turn down a new deal, while Orel Mangala’s loan from Lyon has expired. Mangala has been injured since January after suffering an ACL rupture and Everton will not make the switch permanent.

In addition, there is still no decision announced on whether Idrissa Gana Gueye will remain at the Blues. The Senegal international enjoyed a magnificent 2024-25 season as he made 37 appearances in the Premier League, with David Moyes’ side finishing 13th in the table. Gueye is in the running to be named Everton’s Player of the Year although he is reportedly on the radar of newly-promoted Ligue 1 side Paris FC.

Even if the evergreen 35-year-old puts pen to paper on fresh terms, manager David Moyes will still want more depth in the middle of the park. One player who is reportedly on Everton’s radar is Habib Diarra.

The 21-year-old has come through the ranks at Strasbourg. Despite his tender age, Diarra is the captain of the French side and helped them finish seventh in Ligue 1 this term as he registered four goals and five assists in 33 appearances.

Diarra’s career is clearly on an upward trajectory and he has been linked with a switch to the Premier League. Everton are one club said to be keen, while Aston Villa are also reportedly admirers.

What’s been said

Strasbourg president Marc Keller has been discussing the club’s summer transfer plans. And he admitted that Diarra - a Senegal team-mate of Gueye and Everton talisman Iliman Ndiaye - has been promised he can leave the Stade de la Meinau if a suitable offer is made.

Speaking via Alsa Sports, Kelleher said: “There will be moves, that's obvious. Naturally, like for Djordje Petrovic and Andrey Santos who will return to Chelsea. Then, there is the promise I made to our captain Habib Diarra. When he extended his contract two years ago, I guaranteed him an exit pass in June 2025. If the offers are up to par, he will be able to leave [...] Apart from perhaps Real and PSG, everyone is obliged to make transfers.

“It's part of the life of a club, notably to respect European Financial Fair Play which does not operate on the same ratios as the DNCG in France. Our expenses must be in line with our revenue. Knowing that we are coming off a season with a reduced Meinau and declining TV rights. We will maintain a base and add quality.”

Alcaraz talks

Meanwhile, Everton have confirmed they are in discussions about the future of Charly Alcaraz. The forward joined the Toffees from Flamengo on loan in the winter transfer window. He recorded two goals and two assists in 16 games - including netting in the 1-0 win over Newcastle United on the final day.

Everton have the option to sign Alcaraz, 22, on a permanent basis for around £15 million.