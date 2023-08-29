“I feel like my style is a really good fit with Everton,” the Portuguese said after signing a four-year deal.

Sean Dyche has praised Everton’s signing of Udinese striker Beto after the Portuguese completed his move to Goodison Park for a fee reportedly worth up to £30m. He becomes the Premier League club’s fifth signing of the summer, following Ashley Young, Arnaut Danjuma, Jack Harrison and Youssef Chermiti.

The 25-year-old has signed a four-year-deal with the club that will keep him on Merseyside until 2027. He brings experience, power and an eye for goal that is sorely needed at the Toffees right now.

Speaking to the official Everton website, Dyche expressed his joy for getting the deal over the line but also explained why he was brought to the club. “We have been eager to strengthen our striking options to add more attacking quality to our squad and the arrival of Beto gives us that,” he said.

“He has impressed in a top league like Serie A for the past two seasons and scored goals. As a powerful striker who can carry the ball, hold up play, is strong in the air and works hard for the team, he has a lot of attributes that we hope can see him prove to be a success with Everton.”

Beto stands tall at 6ft4 and managed to score 10 times last season in Serie A, as well as providing two assists, and he also managed 11 goals in the previous campaign.

In fact, he’s reached double figures for the past four seasons at Udinese and claimed that Samuel Eto’o, the former Everton forward, was a childhood hero and he has supported the club ever since the Cameroon footballing legend joined the club in 2014.

Beto told evertontv: “It feels good to join Everton. I have always appreciated them as a club. Everton is a big, big club in the Premier League, well respected and has big history. It was easy to make this move.

“I can bring courage, I can bring confidence and I think my biggest thing is effort. I will always bring enthusiasm to the team and to our games. I feel like my style is a really good fit with Everton.