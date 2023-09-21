The Everton manager met with the new proposed owners this week.

Sean Dyche explained the nature of his meeting with Everton’s new proposed owners 777 partners after conversations took place earlier this week.

The Miami-based investment firm agreed a deal with Farhad Moshiri to become the majority shareholders last week and the deal is currently being checked by the Premier League and is likely to be completed within the coming few months.

Reports have been frequent surrounding the current financial situation at the club, with the Athletic claiming that Everton’s loan from 777 Partners is to help the club ‘stay float’ as they are struggling to pay their monthly bills.

Dyche met with the owners this week and he explained the nature of the meeting whilst speaking at his press conference ahead of the weekend’s game against Brentford this weekend.

He was quizzed over what was said between him and the investment firm, and he was quick to play down the nature of the conversations, claiming it was just ‘casual’ talks between the two parties.

“Very casual at this stage, they made it clear that the deal has a long way to go, most of it was very casual, asking about what I’ve learned from my time here and the challenges ahead, stuff like that.

“At this early stage, they were very honest it will take time to get done. I think they were getting a feel of what our thoughts were and getting a feel for the club.”

When asked about the timeframe and the finer details of the business deal, Dyche quickly responded: “It’s not really of my concern, because I can’t affect it anyway, I think we’re all intent in getting things done (as quick as possible). “

Given the nature of the fan feeling surrounding Farhad Moshiri and the last few years of struggles, he commented on how the fans could be feeling.

There’s certainly a lot of uncertainty surrounding the club with loans coming from three different parties, as well as issues with the day-to-day running of the club at the current time, and Dyche did his best to sympathise with the fans.

“I think it will be a mixed feeling, they were fans who were questioning the last regime heavily, they didn’t want them going to the games and stuff like that.