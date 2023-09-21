Everton team news: What Sean Dyche said about Dominic Calvert-Lewin & Jack Harrison

The Everton manager spoke to the media ahead of their clash with Brentford this weekend.

Sean Dyche confirmed that Dominic Calvert-Lewin is fit and ready to start, but there’s still a wait for Jack Harrison to make his debut.

Everton fell to a fourth defeat in five games at the weekend as they lost out to high-flying Arsenal at Goodison Park.

Next up is a trip to Brentford, another side who are in strong form at the start of the new Premier League season and Dyche can call upon a nearly full squad for the trip to London.

Everton team news

Calvert-Lewin is fully fit and ‘training well’ according to the manager and he also spoke about a potential partnership with forward Beto - but it is still something that is very much in development.

In terms of Jack Harrison, fans were excited to see photos of loan-ee signing Jack Harrison in training last week, but he’s still building up to full fitness after a lengthly spell out.

Dyche confirmed that he is still not ready yet to start and commented that his fitness ‘looks good’ and we can expect him to be in contention for the upcoming games.

Midfielder Andre Gomes remains at the club following the end of the transfer window and he hasn’t featured in a matchday squad since the first game of the season.

Dyche revealed a few weeks ago that he wants him to be fit and available but there was no comment on his availability for the weekend.

Club captain Seamus Coleman is back training but is still building back up to full fitness slowly after suffering a serious injury in May. He hasn’t featured since the 2-2 draw with Leicester City and he won’t be available for at least a few more weeks.