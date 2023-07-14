Sean Dyche has already ‘met’ £25m-rated winger with ‘decision expected soon’

Everton boss Sean Dyche has already met with Villarreal forward Arnaut Danjuma, according to the latest reports.

Danjuma was previously a target for the Toffees in the January window, with the Dutch forward pulling the plug on the deal at the very last minute - but now it seems all is forgiven.

The 26-year-old is reportedly open to a move to Goodison Park - and there is said to be ‘no bad blood’ between the two sides despite his late decision to move to Tottenham instead.

His mid-season loan failed to take off, as he netted just twice in 12 games, playing less than 300 minutes. Whilst Everton were desperate for attacking reinforcements, they survived on the final day courtesy of a brilliant strike from Abdoulaye Doucoure, but Danjuma would have certainly helped them at the top end of the pitch.

Fabrizio Romano has revealed that a decision is ‘expected soon’ on his future, but AC Milan have entered the race for Danjuma. Feyenoord are also in discussion and it is understood that Sean Dyche and Arne Slot have already spoken to the player.

Prior to last season, he had starred for Villarreal in the 2021/22 season - especially in the Champions League. He netted six in 11, a tally which included goals against Bayern Munich and Juventus.

Capable of playing off the left or down the centre, he can offer Dominic Calvert-Lewin a partner up top but he could also simply down the centre. Calvert-Lewin struggled greatly with injuries last season, playing 17 games and scoring just twice and the club desperately need to replenlish their attacking options.