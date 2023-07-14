Everton’s free striker solution could be stolen by Steven Gerrard and Al Ettifaq

With funds tight this summer, a free agent could be a solution for Everton’s striker issues.

Everton’s pursuit of free agent Moussa Dembele may be about to be scuppered by Steven Gerrard.

The newly-appointed manager of Al Ettifaq is currently targeting players from Europe’s top five leagues, including the surprising move for Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson.

Demeble has just departed Lyon after he was allowed to run down his contract, meaning that he is currently a free agent. He experienced a difficult 2022/23 campaign playing second-fiddle to former Arsenal forward Alexandre Lacazette, as the Frenchman netted 27 times in 35 league games last season.

Previously courted by the likes of Chelsea and Manchester United, Everton were in for the Frenchman in January but failed to secure his signing. However, they are reprotedly back in the race forthe former Lyon forward, but are now set to face competition from the Middle East.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano stated that Al-Ettifaq have approached the Frenchman over a deal and the player is said to be considering opportunities from the Saudi League and Europe.

One of those is Everton, as reported by the Mark Douglas (iNews) who wrote: “Also the finances work for a club that needs to sell to buy, with most of the summer funds being saved to fill the club’s urgent need for at least one frontline striker.

“i understands that further free agent signings will be considered with the club ‘spinning plates’ to try and duck under restrictions under Financial Fair Play that are likely to limit the scope of their spending for at least another year.

“They are one of several clubs with an interest in former Celtic and Lyon forward Moussa Dembele.”

Whilst it was just the three goals in 28 games last season, he managed 22 goals the previous season (2021/22) and enjoyed a good record at Lyon, scoring 70 times in 172 apperances across his time in France. He also enjoyed a strong showing in Scotland for Celtic as well as at Fulham previously and the 27-year-old is ready to lead the line once again.