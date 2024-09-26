Sean Dyche makes Friedkin Group takeover admission after Everton news confirmed

Dan Friedkin and Goodison Park. | Getty Images

The Everton boss commented on the latest takeover news involving the Friedkin Group.

Sean Dyche was optimistic when speaking about the potential Everton takeover, hoping it will bring stability to the club.

Everton have agreed a deal with the Friedkin Group for them to purchase Farhad Moshiri’s 94.1% stake in the club. The deal is currently undergoing Premier League approval and it looks like the saga is finally over.

Companies such as MSP Capital, 777 Partners and John Textor have been linked with the move but none prevailed. Dan Friedkin already has previous experience with a struggling club when he took over Roma in 2020 and is heading into this role better prepared for the task ahead.

In light of the news, Dyche was inevitably quizzed over it during his press conference ahead of Crystal Palace this weekend. He opened up on the news and revealed what he believes the Friedkin Group can bring to the club after a turbulent period. “There’s a long way to go to get everything to a final point but the early signs look favourable.

“Openly speaking, [hoping for] more stability. It’s been on an unsettled ground for some time now. I’d imagine it would change the noise that surrounds the club, should it get over the line it should bring the feel of stability. I haven’t spoken to them but I imagine they would reach out at some point.

“I don’t know their business model, I can only say they’ve done a good view at Roma. That’s a general overview. Until I know their strategy and viewpoint of the club; some want to learn from you or some want to thrust it upon you - we’ll have to see.”

He was then asked about the potential of signings in January if the takeover is complete on the current timeframe. Everton failed to make any last season in the winter window and any additions could help them with whatever position they find themselves in at that stage of the season, be it fighting relegation or moving up the table.

Speaking on January signings, he said: “All these things should be decided if they come in. They’ll have a view of the club and until I know more about that, my situation doesn’t change, I just keep working hard with the staff and the players. There’s been a lot of change and I think a lot of good change. We need to get back to winning ways.”