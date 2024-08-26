Sean Dyche makes £32m claim on Everton transfers ahead of Doncaster cup tie

Former Arsenal star set for shock Premier League return as Everton eye Chelsea striker | Getty Images

Everton FC news: The Everton manager will certainly have a chance to ring the changes on Tuesday night.

Sean Dyche has promised changes for Everton’s upcoming EFL Cup tie with Doncaster Rovers, with their summer signings set for full debuts.

Having seen two poor defeats in the Premier League, Everton fans will hope they can witness their side produce a much-needed victory when the League Two arrive at Goodison Park on Tuesday night. They reached the quarter-finals last season and were one penalty away from going through to the final four but a missed penalty from Amadou Onana saw Fulham pip them to the post in the most dramatic of circumstances.

Prior to that, they hadn’t reached the semi-finals since 2016 and Dyche made it clear that the cups are something he values. He said: “I hope I have made that clear in my time here, that I do value the cups, I think they are important. On the other hand, it is fair to say that we are going to have to use players to get them fit, and fit for task, and the players that have come in and not had as many minutes game-time wise... but we will certainly be putting out a team I think can win.” The big news will be around team selection. We’ve seen £36m’s worth of talent receive limited minutes in the form of Iliman Ndiaye and Jake O’Brien and both are likely to start against Doncaster - which is what fans have been crying out for. Tim Iroegbunam could continue his run in the team given James Garner has been absent and Jesper Lindstrom could be in line for his full debut after joining on loan.

Fans will surely want to see Roman Dixon play again after he was one of the only positives against Tottenham and this may well be the perfect occasion to bed these players in who could then put a marker down for starting against Bournemouth at the weekend - which would certainly give Dyche a fresh feel to his laboured side.

Ahead of the match, Dyche said: “When games come around, show us what you can do, that's what we want, especially with the new players because they have only had a limited time with us.

“That is a message generally. I say every day's a chance to show us what you can do, whether it’s training or whether it's in a game. Obviously games are more relevant because it's a more visually measurable part of what we do.

“But even in training, players can learn and lay down markers and they can keep that high level consistency where you think ‘they are pushing’. So we want players to do that every day. But of course, when games come around, show us what you can do, that's what we want, especially with the new players because they have only had a limited time with us.”