Everton FC news: Sean Dyche’s side have made a worrying start to the season after back-to-back defeats.

Alan Shearer believes Everton’s struggles will continue to go on the longer their takeover remains unresolved.

Not only were well beaten but the manner of the 4-0 defeat was compounded by a clear domination from Ange Postecoglou’s side highlighted by a 71% possession figure and expected goal figure of 2.58 compared to Everton’s 0.48. Quite the contrast from last season’s much more competitive 2-1 defeat in December.

Having already lost to Brighton on the opening weekend, it has been a testing beginning to the new campaign for Sean Dyche. Off the pitch, their issues are just as troubling. They have missed out on a plethora of targets this summer and it is unclear if they can bring anyone else before the transfer window shuts.

Plus, despite the fact Crystal Palace co-owner John Textor has confirmed his desire to sell his stake and pursue Everton, there is no real time frame for when an actual takeover of Farhad Moshiri’s 94.1% stake could be done. With so much uncertainty, it may be trickling down to the player’s performances.

Speaking on ‘The Rest is Football’ podcast alongside Gary Lineker and Micah Richards, Shearer didn’t hold back on his review of Everton and agreed that the takeover situation is a huge concern. “Everton were rotten.” He began. “I thought they were awful.

“Three goals at home last week and four goals this weekend, already the manager is saying they have a small squad to choose from. I know they have a few injuries but the manager is going to have to use all of his experience wisely this season if he is going to keep them in the Premier League and the sooner they get taken over and bought by someone who wants to be there long-term, the better because the longer it goes on - I fear for them.”

Next up for Everton is Doncaster Rovers at Goodison Park in the EFL Cup second round on Tuesday night. Such a game will give Dyche the chance to rotate the squad and give full debuts to a trio of their summer signings, while also resting James Tarkowski, who was a doubt before the Spurs game, and potentially earn a much-needed confidence-boosting victory ahead of facing Bournemouth on August 31.