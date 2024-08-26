Sports prenter and former English footballer Gary Lineker remains the BBC's top earner by quite some distance. He took home over £1,350,000 in 2023/24 for hosting the likes of Match Of The Day, BBC Sports Personality Of The Year, and FA Cup coverage. He earned the same amount in the previous two years. | Getty Images for Premier League

Liverpool FC news: The ‘Rest is Football’ podcast host gave his opinion on Liverpool’s weekend win.

Ex-Barcelona and England striker Gary Lineker singled out on Liverpool player who impressed him during their win over Brentford.

Goals from Luis Diaz and Mohamed Salah ensured Arne Slot enjoyed a happy debut at Anfield as his side made two wins from two games at the start of the new Premier League season. The Dutchman made just one change to his starting line-up with Ibrahim Konate replacing Jarell Quansah and there were strong performances from Diaz, Konate, Alexis Mac Allister and Ryan Gravenberch.

Also included in that list of star performers is Trent Alexander-Arnold; the right-back registered four key passes, had an expected assist of 0.53 and created one big chance. Speaking on the podcast ‘The Rest is Football’ alongside Alan Shearer and Micah Richards, Lineker gave a brief overview of Liverpool’s performance and singled out the defender who impressed alongside Salah. “I thought they were pretty impressive, I thought they could have scored a lot more goals.

“I thought again, just like last week, Alexander-Arnold was superb and Mo Salah is looking sharp. Good start for Arne Slot. They were very dominant throughout, the goalkeeper played well for Brentford.”

There was then a question raised to Richards by Lineker asking him if he had seen a difference in the playing style from Slot compared to Jurgen Klopp’s time at the club, as the former Manchester City defender explained the idea of more ‘control’ this season.

“The first goal was almost like Klopp the way they broke the lines with pace. But overall, I think they have more control and I think they are taking less risks in certain areas, I think the build-up is slower.” He began.

“There was talk of Wataru Endo, who is a very good defensive midfielder but he is more of a ball-winner type and apparently Slot likes to play with a number six who is good on the ball. With [Ryan] Gravenberch yesterday, he got caught out of position a couple of times but in terms of control in midfield, Mac Allister was very good and I think there is more control.”