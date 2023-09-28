Sean Dyche reaches landmark figure after Everton EFL Cup victory

The Everton manager reached a brilliant achievement after his side progressed to the fourth round of the EFL Cup.

Everton’s victory over Aston Villa wasn’t just another momentous away day victory, it also saw manager Sean Dyche pass 500 wins across his career to date.

Goals from James Garner and Dominic Calvert-Lewin were enough to round-off another strong performance as they advanced to the fourth round of the EFL Cup, where they will face his former side Burnley.

That victory comes just days after their brilliant Premier League victory over Brentford as the club recorded successive away wins under Dyche for the first time.

Dyche, 52, began his managerial career back in 2011 as he took over the reigns at Watford after being assistant manager there for two years. His first result was a 2-2 draw with future club Burnley and he didn’t secure his first win until his seventh game in charge.

He spent just over a year at Watford, earning vital experience across 49 games in charge, winning 16 times before he then took on the role at Burnley in October 2012.

Successive wins against Leeds United and Wolves got his career at Turf Moor off to a flyer and it didn’t take him long before achieving promotion after winning the Championship the following season (2013/14).

His best achievement in his career to date was Burnley’s 2017/18 seventh-placed finish in the Premier League as they achieved Europa League football which was a first in the club’s history. They defeated Aberdeen and İstanbul Başakşehir F.K before losing out to Olympiacos in their final play-off for the group stages but the achievment was stunning given the budget he had to work with.

After 425 matches and nearly 10 years at the club, he was then sacked in April 2022 following a 2-0 loss at Norwich which was a fifth loss in six games and the club were relegated after finishing 18th.

He carefully waited for his next challenge and he stepped up in January 2023 to take over from Frank Lampard, earning the fans over straight away with a 1-0 victory over title-chasing Arsenal at home.

Relegation was avoided on the final day of the season after a tight one-goal victory over Bournemouth and his highlights so far include that first victory, the recent win over Brentford and a stunning 5-1 away victory at Brighton last season.

So far, his record stands at 26 games, eight wins, seven draws and 11 losses. During that time they’ve scored 28 times and conceded 41 times and his point per match is currently 1.19 - the lowest out of the three clubs he’s managed so far.

However, he’s had to contend with financial restrictions and ownership issues and he will be hoping to build upon their recent successes when they face off against a struggling Luton side and Bournemouth in successive home games.