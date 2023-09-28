The Everton manager was impressed with one player in particular after Aston Villa win.

Sean Dyche singled out James Garner after he produced a man-of-the-match performance during Everton’s 2-1 win over Aston Villa.

The Toffees progressed to the fourth round of the EFL Cup after another strong away victory thanks to goals from Garner and Dominic Calvert-Lewin and will now face Burnley in the next round.

Two away victories will breed tremendous confidence for Everton after a previous record of four defeats in five leage games and they now head into the weekend’s game against Luton with hope of a third successive win.

Starring for Everton were the likes of Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Jack Harrison, Amadou Onana and, most notably, James Garner, who the fans voted man of the match after another star performance.

With another all-round team performance, Dyche singled out Garner and praised his ability to a number of positions, this time in a more natural central midfield role.

“I think he’s been terrific, he’s had adaptability; I’ve said many times that these are learning all the time but he can play in a number of different positions and massive credit to him. I thought he was very good again tonight.”

Across his 90 minute performance, Garner managed 81% of his 27 passes, one key pass, completed three of his four dribbles, made six tackles and won a mammoth 11 duels out of 13 - as well as topping it off with a brilliant finish.

Dyche also went onto praise the team aspect as a whole, again citing their ability to adapt to different tactics as a back three of Michael Keane, James Tarkowski and Jarrad Branthwaite were used as opposed to his more reliable back four method.

“I’m really pleased with the players and the flexibility. I spoke to them beforehand about having the flexibility to take on a different shape, some different thinking and different tactics but then, equally, I said to them that tactics don’t win games - performances do.”