‘I told them’ - Sean Dyche gives immediate reaction to Everton win vs Aston Villa
The manager gave his thoughts after Everton’s 3-1 victory over Aston Villa.
Everton boss Sean Dyche hailed his side’s victory over Aston Villa in the EFL Cup and felt his side were vindicated after some frustrating moments this season.
Goals from James Garner and Dominic Calvert-Lewin were enough to see off Unai Emery’s side, who offered little until the last 10 minutes when Boubacar Kamara’s deflected strike halfed the deficit.
That made it back-to-back away victories for the first time under Dyche, as they followed up their strong showing against Brentford in the Premier League with another victory here and they’ll now face Burnley in the fifth round of the EFL Cup.
Speaking after the win against Villa, Dyche felt that his side had deserved more after some frustrating games at the start of this season and he was pleased that his side were able to follow up their win over Brentford with another strong performance.
“I think the performances we’ve shown on the whole this season - obviously we didn’t play well particularly in the second half against Arsenal and we were really poor against these [Villa] in the league - but the other performances I believe have been at least decent and that we deserved more.
“I certainly think that Saturday in the league was important and I think we’ve followed it up with a very, very good performance tonight which we definitely earned with the right result.”
Dyche was also extremely pleased with the intensity of his players, citing that their flexibility to take on a new system, with three centre-backs, was impressive, as was their application.
“I’m really pleased with the players, the flexibility - I spoke to them before and after the game to take on a different shape, but, equally, I told them tactics don’t win games, performances do.
“It’s about the individuals and the team ethic, which is going in the right direction, and I think it was on show again tonight, I think tactics were delivered well from the players but equally that intent to go and take the game on - both in and out of possession - and I think that was really, really pleasing.”