Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Everton boss Sean Dyche hailed his side’s victory over Aston Villa in the EFL Cup and felt his side were vindicated after some frustrating moments this season.

Goals from James Garner and Dominic Calvert-Lewin were enough to see off Unai Emery’s side, who offered little until the last 10 minutes when Boubacar Kamara’s deflected strike halfed the deficit.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our Everton FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That made it back-to-back away victories for the first time under Dyche, as they followed up their strong showing against Brentford in the Premier League with another victory here and they’ll now face Burnley in the fifth round of the EFL Cup.

Speaking after the win against Villa, Dyche felt that his side had deserved more after some frustrating games at the start of this season and he was pleased that his side were able to follow up their win over Brentford with another strong performance.

“I think the performances we’ve shown on the whole this season - obviously we didn’t play well particularly in the second half against Arsenal and we were really poor against these [Villa] in the league - but the other performances I believe have been at least decent and that we deserved more.

“I certainly think that Saturday in the league was important and I think we’ve followed it up with a very, very good performance tonight which we definitely earned with the right result.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Dyche was also extremely pleased with the intensity of his players, citing that their flexibility to take on a new system, with three centre-backs, was impressive, as was their application.

“I’m really pleased with the players, the flexibility - I spoke to them before and after the game to take on a different shape, but, equally, I told them tactics don’t win games, performances do.