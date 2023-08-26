‘We have to change’ - Sean Dyche expresses Everton frustrations after Wolves defeat

Sean Dyche reiterated that his side need to change in front of goal after another frustrating afternoon as they fell to another defeat against Wolves.

An 87th minute Sasa Kalajdzic header was enough to earn all three points as the home fans were left to rue multiple missed chances once again.

It was a game that shared plenty of similarities with their opening day defeat to Fulham, after 15 attempts and seven shots on target brought no goals once again and they currently sit rock bottom after three games.

Dyche claimed in his post-match interview that he believes his side played well but the lack of a finishing touch is growing concern.

“We were back on it today, it was a good reaction with a very good performance but we have to score goals, I can’t keep coming out and saying that we’ve played well again - which we have - we have made chances, we’ve made quality chances, but you have to take them.

“We have to take responsibility for them because their keeper has ended up man of the match again as he was against Fulham, but we kind of give him [Jose Sa] the chance to save things he shouldn’t be saving and that’s what we have to change because a lot of our play was right again today.”

Sa made seven saves at Goodison Park, with his best coming against Arnaut Danjuma in the first-half and Abdoulaye Doucoure in the second.

In the 14th minute, Danjuma was put clean through on goal by Amadou Onana and Sa managed to tip the forward’s strike onto the post, in what was a guilt-edge opportunity for the home side.

Doucoure’s second-half header produced an even better save in what were two moments that could have changed the outcome of the game.

That defeat leaves the Toffees with an unwanted record; it’s the first time in Premier League history for the club that they’ve lost the first three games of the season.