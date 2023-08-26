Beto: Everton ‘agree’ £25m fee after personal terms agreed

Everton are reportedly close to completing a deal for Udinese striker Beto after ‘agreeing’ a fee and personal terms.

The Toffees have been short of goals and have already signed Arnaut Danjuma, Jack Harrison and Youssef Chermiti in a bid to breathe new life into their faltering attack.

Their problems continued against Wolves at Goodison Park, as a late goal from Sasa Kalajdzic gave the away side a tight one-goal victory in what was another disappointing afternoon for Sean Dyche’s side.

Chermiti made his debut but struggled to get involved in the game, but Danjuma was guilty of missing a guilt-edge opportunity in the first half after being put clean through by Amadou Onana, which further emphasised their need for a goalscorer.

Beto is being viewed as someone who can apply the finishing touch at the top end of the pitch and, according to Fabrizio Romano, he could complete a medical on Sunday which is at least some good news for fans after another Premier League defeat.

Personal terms and a fee of £25m (€30m) has reportedly been agreed as the deal is close to being done.

The 25-year-old has already managed one goal and one assist for the Italian side so far this season and has been training on his own as the deal has progressed.

Dyche commented on their struggles to bring players in during the window, with Southampton’s Che Adams an example of a player they have failed to find an agreement with, despite weeks of positive reports.

Standing tall at 1.94m, the Portuguese forward will bring a physical threat up front and a record of 10 goals and two assists in 34 games last season.

He offers a unique profile, as he ranks highly for successful take-ons, as well as clearances and non-penalty xG - all of those would be welcome at Goodison Park after failing to find the net in the opening few games.