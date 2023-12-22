Sean Dyche shuts down risk of an Everton ‘hangover’ from cup exit
Everton were beaten on penalties after drawing 1-1 with Fulham in the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup.
Everton boss Sean Dyche has refuted any claims that there could be a hangover from their Carabao Cup quarter-final defeat on penalties to Fulham earlier this week.
In what was a heartbreak defeat for the Toffees after having the chance to win the game but Amadou Onana and Idrissa Gueye both missed as Everton were dumped out in the quarter-finals. They had initially equalised late on through Beto but it was in vain as they fell to a 7-6 shoot-out defeat.
Their recent form has seen them win their last four games in the Premier League with Dyche's men beating Newcastle United, Chelsea, Nottingham Forest and Burnley and they have fought back brilliantly in light of their 10-point deduction. Spurs will pose a difficult test for Everton however, having won their last two games following a 2-1 loss to West Ham at the start of the month.
Now, their attention turns to their trip to Tottenham this weekend to face Ange Postecoglou's side who currently sit in fifth place. And Dyche has squashed claims that his side will be affected by the mid-week cup defeat.
"No it's a different competition, a different feel. The performance was very good, I've highlighted that to the players. The physical side of it - we looked very strong. Despite players playing a number of games, most of them, not all of them. There shouldn't be any hangover at all I think they're clear-minded - they came in today and had a lower day, obviously, and we'll come in tomorrow to get ready to work to go to Tottenham."
Everton are seven points clear of the bottom three and will head to Spurs with confidence knowing their form is strong, especially away from home, and that they will have Vitali Mykolenko back as well. Spurs have shown frailties across the last month but they carry a strong attacking threat.