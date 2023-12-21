The Liverpool forward was highly complimentary of his teammate after their 5-1 win over West Ham.

Liverpool forward Cody Gakpo surprised fans last night when he gave a heartfelt compliment to Curtis Jones following their win over West Ham.

Jurgen Klopp's side continued their strong start to the season with a 5-1 victory over David Moyes' side as they progressed to the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup where they will face off against Fulham, who defeated Everton on penalties. Gakpo was among the scorers but Jones starred with a man of the match performance after netting twice.

His second was a Philippe Coutinho-esque strike which saw him dribble past a few players, fake a shot and then fire in a brilliantly calm finish and he earned rave review from Klopp, who said: "He did even better to be honest, because he added in his game the acceleration with the ball, which is really important. You cannot do that against each opponent, but there are some opponents where you can do it, when you pass the first line then you have to go with the ball.

"His second goal is now a crazy goal because you go pretty much towards the penalty spot from where he scored, that's pretty rare, but it's an important thing for him to do. Yes, it was a really good game. He looked super-fresh, which is probably not surprising because he didn't now play thousands of minutes in recent weeks. In general, the performance was just good." However, the best comments came from Gakpo who spoke glowingly about Jones and the work he has been doing behind the scenes which has clearly contributed to his starring form: “Santa’s come early! A quick word, very proud of you. You’re working very hard, nobody sees it obviously because it’s behind closed doors, but you deserve all the best. Keep going, brother!” Liverpool’s No. 17 then responded: “I appreciate you as always brother, thank you so much.”

Jones has a chance to stake a claim to start in Klopp's midfield with Alexis Mac Allister out and he looks nailed on to start against Mikel Arteta's side at the weekend. The 22-year-old has already surpassed his goal and assists tally from last season and he is blossoming into a very important player for Liverpool.