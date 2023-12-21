The Everton boss spoke ahead of his side's clash with Tottenham this weekend.

Everton manager Sean Dyche has confirmed that his side will be without Abdoulaye Doucoure and Ashley Young for the trip to face Tottenham this weekend.

The Toffees suffered a heartbreak penalty shoot-out defeat during the week as they fell to a 7-6 defeat on penalties after drawing 1-1 in 90 minutes.

That defeat made it seven wins in 10 games in all competitions, with Everton only tasting defeat to Manchester United during that run. As a result, they sit 16th, seven points off Luton Town in 18th place and are finally looking to move up the table after their difficult points deduction.

Next up is a trip to face fifth-placed Tottenham who have bounced back after a home loss to West Ham by beating Newcastle and Nottingham Forest and Ange Postecoglou's side will pose a very tough test on Saturday evening.

Everton team news

Key man Doucoure missed out during the cup defeat to Fulham with a thigh injury and will not feature this weekend; Dyche confirmed that he isn't available for this one but he claimed he is making good progress in his recovery.

Dyche is boosted by the return of Vitali Mykolenko who is available after missing the last two games which is a big boost but Ashley Young is out having also missed the last two games as well.

Seamus Coleman played 66 minutes in the 3-0 over Newcastle on December 7 but has been injured for Everton's three games since then. However, Dyche confirmed that he is 'touch and go' and could be available.

However, one positive is that midfielder Andre Gomes, who hasn't featured all season, is back in contention once again after he played 90 minutes for the U21's against Jong Feyenoord on Tuesday night. Former Tottenham midfielder Dele Alli will not be available as he still building back up to full speed.

Tottenham team news

Fortunately for Everton, their opponents will be without two key figures this weekend in Destiny Udogie and Yves Bissouma; the midfielder will miss the next four games after being shown his second red card of the season in last week's win at Forest, while Udogie serves a one-match ban for picking up five yellow cards.

One of either Oliver Skipp or Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg will come in to replace the key midfielder while there's a debate over whether Ben Davies will go back to left-back or Emerson Royal will cover on that side. Plus, there's also a doubt next to Giovani Lo Celso who is doubtful due to a muscle strain. Key figures such as James Maddison, Micky van de Ven and Rodrigo Bentancur all remain out of action as do Manor Solomon, Ashley Phillips, Ryan Sessegnon and Ivan Perisic.