The Everton boss has opted for an experienced figure in his side on multiple occasions this season, but it hasn't worked out so far.

Everton boss Sean Dyche. Picture: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Sean Dyche's persistence with Ashley Young is starting to become a real problem for Everton following their 3-0 defeat to Manchester United.

Young, 38, started at right-back ahead of Nathan Patterson and was at fault for United's second goal as he tripped up Anthony Martial in the box in the second half.

Marcus Rashford stepped up and converted the spot-kick but the two-goal deficit proved too much for the home side and it killed any hope of a comeback.

For Young, that wasn't the first time this season that he was caught lacking at the back; many will point towards the obvious failure in the Merseyside derby where he was sent off for a second yellow card after a cynical challenge on Luis Diaz as his biggest error so far this season.

There's also the inadvertent touch from the cross against Brighton which, unfortunately, looped over Jordan Pickford after he had made an attempt to stop the ball in from Karou Mitoma. He also didn't cover himself in glory in the 4-0 away defeat to Aston Villa either.

Signed on a free transfer from Villa, he was utilised as a back-up squad option, helping to cover at full-back and in midfield if needed. Due to injuries, he managed 23 starts in the league and started in nine of their last 11 games during the run-in in which Unai Emery's side secured a seventh place finish.

Given the early season injuries to Vitalyi Mykolenko and Seamus Coleman, Young has had a busy start to the season featuring 15 times in the league and cup combined.

Patterson has had his injury issues and has seen his rhythm disrupted as a result, but he looks far sharper and fresher than the experienced Young who has now made two errors leading to a goal.

The issue for the Scotsman is that he doesn't boast the best defensive numbers; he averages less ground duels won, balls recovered and clearances per game than his senior counterpart. But he will feel hugely frustrated that after starting in the first four games of the season, he's started just once since then.

With the experienced figure of Seamus Coleman set to return soon, Dyche may revert back to the tried and tested, but the Everton club captain is also 35 and coming off a lengthy lay-off.

One fan agreed, saying: 'The warning signs have been there Sean Dyche. Ashley Young is far from good enough. Disgraceful.'

While another said: 'It's madness that he keeps starting him, a good run of games for Mykolenko has seen him turn a corner.. Patterson gets nothing'.