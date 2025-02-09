Things spotted in Everton training ahead of the FA Cup fourth-round clash against AFC Bournemouth.

David Moyes looks set to include young striker Martin Sherif in his Everton squad once again for the FA Cup fourth-round tie against Bournemouth. (3pm GM kick-off).

The Toffees have one fit senior centre-forward in Beto available for the Goodison Park encounter. Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Armando Broja are recovering from respective long-term hamstring and ankle injuries.

Sherif was not involved with the under-21s as they earned a 1-0 win over Brighton & Hove Albion at Haig Avenue last night. The 18-year-old was also spotted with the rest of Moyes' squad in training footage uploaded from a Finch Farm session.

Charly Alcaraz is set to be in the squad for his first Everton game since arriving on loan from Flamengo on deadline day. Blues boss Moyes has declared that the 22-year-old is match-fit and ready to play his part if needed.

It is likely that Alcaraz features on the bench as Everton aim for a fourth successive victory in all competitions. It will be a tough task, though, against a Bournemouth side who are sixth in the Premier League.

On Alcaraz, Moyes said at his pre-match press conference: "I think [Alcaraz] is ready to play. He looks match-fit. I think the biggest thing is just getting him used to the group of players and letting him come in without putting him under too much pressure.

"He's got Premier League experience so the speed of the game, what is expected, shouldn't shock him too much. I think it's more about us getting him adapted and settled into the Club."

"If you've seen him play, his energy will always be something that he's known for. His youthfulness at the moment is still important – he's a young player. I think this gives him an opportunity to see if he can step up to this level again and we'll get him the chance to do so in the coming weeks and games we've got now.

"I'm quite pleased to get him because it gives us a chance to have a look at him and see how it goes. It's not something that has to be guaranteed, at the moment, but if he hits the criteria then we'll be in a situation where we bring him to the club [permanently]."

Possible new absence

But Youssef Chermiti was not involved in the training session with Alcaraz and the rest of Moyes' squad. The striker hasn't made a senior appearance all season but is back training on the grass completing individual work as he works towards full fitness. Another forward who is still not ready to play is Dwight McNeil after he underwent knee surgery last week. McNeil hasn't made an appearance for more than two months.

Seamus Coleman is still absent with a calf problem and Orel Mangala, on loan from Lyon, won't play again after rupturing his ACL.

In addition, Nathan Patterson could not be sighted in training. It could be a case that the right-back, who has made three substitute appearances since Moyes returned to the Goodison hot seat, was not captured on the footage filmed by Everton's media team. It remains to be seen whether Patterson was missing or he simply wasn’t picked up by the camera.

Regardless, it is likely that Jake O'Brien keeps his berth on the right-hand side of defence. The summer signing from Lyon has impressed operating as a full-back despite being a recognised centre-back.

Other youngsters who could be spotted were Roman Dixon, who made his Premier League debut in a 4-0 loss at Tottenham in August, along with Reece Welch. The latter captained the under-21s against Brighton

Players spotted in Everton training

Goalkeepers: Pickford, Virginia, Begovic

Defenders: O’Brien, Young, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Keane, Mykolenko, Welch, Dixon.

Midfielders: Gueye, Garner, Iroegbunam, Doucoure, Alcaraz.

Forwards: Beto, Ndiaye, Lindstrom, Harrison, Sherif.