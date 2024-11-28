Simon Jordan makes Coventry 'ideal' claim to ex-Everton manager as announcement made

Getty Images

Everton FC news: Lampard took charge of Everton after the exit of Rafael Benitez in 2022.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Simon Jordan has claimed that Coventry won’t have been former Everton manager Frank Lampard’s ‘ideal’ managerial role after an announcement confirmed his move to the Championship.

Lampard, who lasted just under a year between January 2022 and 2023 at Everton, has been out of work since leaving Chelsea for a second spell at the end of the 2022/23 season. He was heavily linked with the Coventry role after Mark Robbins was sacked last week and he has signed a two-and-a-half-year deal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Arriving with him is former assistant Joe Edwards, who fans will remember as Lampard’s number two across his spell at Goodison Park. And speaking of which, Jordan, who was speaking live on TalkSPORT radio, claimed that such a move won’t have been in his dream thinking when Lampard first considered football management - but it may well be his final chance to impress on the side lines.

“Going to Coventry won’t have been his ideal move; it won’t have been on his utopian list of ‘oh gee who could I manage in my career - Coventry’. Great club, great opportunity and an ambitious owner and I think he [the owner] will have said ‘I’m not bringing you in here so after a year you can get eyes batted at by someone else’.

“I thought he was going to be a very good manager. The first year at Chelsea was ok but I didn’t think he should have left Derby. It is about making the right decisions and I thought he should have stayed at Derby and learnt his trade. I also think Everton would have got relegated if they hadn’t taken him out and put Sean Dyche. “I’m not interested in the Frank Lampard show, these guys either have the chops or they don’t.”

Loading....

Speaking on the appointment, Coventry owner Doug King expressed his joy of getting the deal over the line and named his Everton experience as key for helping the Sky Blues find success this season and beyond. “I am delighted that Frank Lampard has agreed to join our club as head coach," said Coventry owner King.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Frank cut his teeth in the Championship and knows what is needed in this league to be successful. His experiences thereafter at Chelsea and Everton will ensure he brings to our talented squad clear understanding of exactly what is needed to succeed at the very top level that we as a club are striving to reach.”