The Everton defender is a key figure for Sean Dyche's side and is targeting more success after their recent strong form.

James Tarkowski has claimed he is 'desperate' to win a trophy at Everton and is eyeing up the Carabao Cup this season.

Tarkowski, 31, has been instrumental for the club ever since arriving on a free transfer in the summer of 2022. Since then, he has gone on to play every single game in the league, including 16 starts this season with 15 coming as captain.

Sign up to our Everton FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement

Advertisement

He was a favourite for Sean Dyche at Burnley, as the defender featured 219 times for the Clarets finishing as high as seventh place in the 2017/18 season and the pair have gone on to form another brilliant relationship at Goodison Park.

This season has been a rollercoaster of emotions and off-the-pitch issues, but they've currently won nine of their last 13 games and are set to face off against Fulham in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals next week. Everton have been trophy-less since 1995 and given the semi-finals will feature one of Chelsea/Newcastle, Port Vale/Middlesbrough and Liverpool/West Ham, they will fancy their chances of reaching a final on current form.

Speaking on TalkSPORT, Tarkowski revealed that the side are rejuvenated and look forward to playing every week, but he is eyeing up a potential cup success as well.

‘We’re ready to go and play again now! It was nice having three games in a week last week, getting out on the pitch straight away and stick points on the board, ready to go. Especially with the cup tie after that - it’s a great chance for a club like this to go and get some silverware.

Advertisement

Advertisement

‘If you look at the draw, some of the big teams have been knocked out, and what a chance for us to go and get some silverware, I’m desperate to win something in my career, and this is probably the best chance I’ve had so far. It would be some sight [to see Evertonians at Wembley] hopefully we can look forward to that one."