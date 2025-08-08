Everton have had bids turned down by Southampton for Tyler Dibling.

Southampton boss Will Still has given an update on the future of Tyler Dibling amid Everton’s transfer pursuit.

The Toffees have been keen to sign the versatile forward in the summer transfer window. David Moyes’ side have made bids for Dibling, which have been turned down by the Saints.

Dibling enjoyed a breakthrough 2024-25 season despite Southampton finishing bottom of the Premier League and being relegated. He recorded four goals and three assists in 37 appearances for the south-coast side.

However, Southampton are holding out for a fee of £50 million for the 19-year-old, while they want a 25 per cent sell-on clause.

Southampton give update

The Saints kick off their 2025-26 Championship campaign against Wrexham tomorrow (12.30pm BST). And Still, who took over the St Mary’s hot seat earlier this summer, has declared that Dibling will not feature in the curtain-raiser as he ponders his future. The England youth international was withdrawn from training earlier this week to avoid injury and scupper a potential departure.

Still said at his pre-match press conference: “There are a few players who are where they’re at in their career and making choices. Tyler won’t be there, Sam [Edozie] and Joe [Aribo] won’t be in the squad, either.”

Saints CEO on Dibling future

Southampton chief executive Phil Parsons addressed Dibling’s future at the BBC Radio Solent Fans’ Forum on Thursday evening. He admitted that the Saints would be open to allowing Dibling to leave the club but only for the right price.

Parsons said: "I think people in this room are not stupid, and people listening are not silly. They know football, but there is a price for every player. We're not a club that's going to roll over and just accept a bid because they feel like they want him on the cheap. If you want a player, bid for them and bid well.

"If we lose a player, we need to give Johannes (Spors, sporting director) the funds to replace that player. But it's really been about cleaning up the squad. We've had a really big squad for a couple of years. That's when it comes to bringing in academy products because that's a part of who we are.

"We have to produce talent from our academy. We'll see how the window goes, but if Tyler's here this season, he'll play for Southampton. He's not going to sit around. It's the same for every player. They are under contract at this club, and that's fair for us. We've invested in those players."

Everton’s pursuit of a new right winger has so far failed to bear fruit. The Blues had an offer of £31.5 million for Malick Fofana, which was turned down by Olympique Lyonnais. Fofana is believed to prefer a club in the Champions League.

Meanwhile, Everton have been priced out of a move for Takefusa Kubo of Real Sociedad.