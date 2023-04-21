Register
📸 Striking new images of Everton’s Bramley-Moore Dock stadium taken from top of Tobacco Warehouse - gallery

Everton fans are sure to love these views.

Dominic Raynor
By Dominic Raynor
Published 21st Apr 2023, 10:24 BST
Updated 21st Apr 2023, 10:27 BST

Everton held a topping out ceremony for their new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock this week as construction of the massive new structure remains ‘on schedule’.

The new ground is part of a massive regeneration project for Liverpool’s northern docks, which includes Grand plans for 2,300 new homes and a New York-style Central Park, plus a £120m ‘super restaurant’ at Stanley Dock.

Titanic Hotel is already well established and the historic Tobacco Warehouse is being transformed into luxury appartments - with Phase One now complete.

Developers Stanley Dock Properties says ‘the views from the apartments at Tobacco Warehouse truly are some of the best in Liverpool’.

We have got hold of 14 images taken from in and around the grade II listed building and Everton fans will probably agree about the views.

