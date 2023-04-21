Everton fans are sure to love these views.

Everton held a topping out ceremony for their new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock this week as construction of the massive new structure remains ‘on schedule’.

Titanic Hotel is already well established and the historic Tobacco Warehouse is being transformed into luxury appartments - with Phase One now complete.

Developers Stanley Dock Properties says ‘the views from the apartments at Tobacco Warehouse truly are some of the best in Liverpool’.

We have got hold of 14 images taken from in and around the grade II listed building and Everton fans will probably agree about the views.

1 . Everton’s new stadium viewed from Tobacco Warehouse

2 . Everton’s new stadium viewed from Tobacco Warehouse

3 . A view of the city skyline from Tobacco Warehouse

4 . Everton’s new stadium viewed from Tobacco Warehouse