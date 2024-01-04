Dyche has confirmed Doucoure will not recover in time from his thigh injury for this one.

Everton have a number of key players who are integral to the way they play and going without them would be hugely detrimental to their fortunes, but Abdoulaye Doucoure's absence seems to hit harder than any.

Doucoure, 31, has six goals and one assist in 20 games this season to go alongside the seven goal contributions he posted last season and his record of non-penalty goals has him right up there with the best midfielders in the league since Sean Dyche's arrival. And that's why fans were overjoyed to hear that the midfielder had opted not to attend the Africa Cup of Nations scheduled to begin next week which would have taken him away for most of the month. An untimely injury has prevented him from featuring in any of their last four games, as well as their clash with Crystal Palace in the FA Cup. Despite that, he could return against Aston Villa on January 14.

Without his presence in midfield, Dyche does not have a player capable of being that goalscoring threat from midfield. James Garner has shown glimpses of it this season and will be tasked with stepping up in his absence, but Doucoure's unique profile and threat is something that cannot be easily replicated - and the stats back it up not only under Dyche, but under the previous few managers as well.

Doucoure signed in 2020 and has played under Carlo Ancelotti, Rafael Benitez and Frank Lampard, as well as Dyche. As per ToffeeAnalysis, the figures show that all four managers have experienced better fortunes in terms of points per game with Doucoure in the side rather than when he is not. The biggest disparity is shown from Dyche's reign; as he averages 1.44 points per game with him in the side and just 0.17 when he is isn't, further corroborating the idea that he is fundamental to Everton right now.

Benitez also experienced a huge drop-off as well - from 1.2 with to 0.25 without. For Ancelotti, it was more of the same, as his figures dropped from 1.69 with to 1.25 without but his side was by the far the most complete out of the four as he managed an eighth placed finish and had more firepower in his side as a whole, which is why the points without him wasn't as low as the others.

The most interesting is Lampard's figures; the former Chelsea and Derby County manager famously neglected the midfielder for most of his time at the club, especially from the beginning of the 2022/23 season up until his eventual sacking in January of 2023. Across that six-month period, he managed just 223 minutes, starting just once and perhaps, given those facts, his choice to neglect the former Watford midfielder is one of the reasons why he failed to keep his job.

For Lampard, Doucoure's presence resulted in eight wins and two draws in 24 games and they conceded less shots (3.6 less) and earned more points per game (0.42 more). Without him, it was just one win in 14, with six draws and seven defeats across that time.

Every manager also conceded more shots per game without him in the side which also tells it's own story, but his total duels won numbers have been slowly falling from a high of 53% in 2020/21 to 49% (21/22) 40% (22/23) and 35% this season.