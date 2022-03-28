A look at the injury and suspension list for Everton, Newcastle United, Leeds United, Brentford, Burnley, Watford and Norwich City ahead of the business end of the season.

The business end of the Premier League season is about to begin in earnest - and it’s set to be an exciting finale.

At both ends of the table, there are set to be twists and turns.

There’s a two-horse racing for the title between Manchester City and Liverpool.

And in the relegation battle, seven teams are still scrapping for their lives.

Everton are among those who are very much in the dogfight. They currently sit 17th and three points outside the drop zone.

A big factor behind who goes down could be who is or isn’t available for the remaining fixtures.

Here’s a look at the injury and suspension list for each side.

14th - Newcastle United

Kieran Trippier is absent for Newcastle United. Picture: Stu Forster/Getty Images

The Magpies appear clear of relegation, having turned around their season since Eddie Howe’s arrival as boss.

Still, Howe is wary that Newcastle are not safe just yet.

Top-scorer Callum Wilson hasn’t featured since December because of a calf injury.

He’s still to return to training, however.

Newcastle are hoping that January arrival Kieran Trippier will soon be available. He’s been absent since February after he fractured the fifth metatarsal in his left foot.

Jamal Lewis has a long-standing knee problem while Isaac Hayden (knee) has not been registered in the Magpies’ 25-man Premier League squad.

Fabian Schar (adductor) and Martin Dubravka (illness) were sent home from international duty early by Switzerland and Slovakia respectively.

They’ll be assessed ahead of the trip to Tottenham on Sunday.

15th -Brentford

Julian Jeanvier has been a long-term casualty for Brentford. Picture: Harry Trump/Getty Images)

The Bees are looking relatively healthy as they look to survive in their maiden Premier League season.

Julian Jeanvier has not made an appearance this season. The centre-back has not made a competitive appearance since October 2020 when he sustained ACL damage.

Jeanvier recently made a playing return off the bench for Brentford B.

Josh Dasilva is back from a three-man suspension for the Bees’ trip to Chelsea on Saturday.

16th - Leeds United

Patrick Bamford limps off for Leeds United. Picture: GEOFF CADDICK/AFP via Getty Images

Injuries have blighted the Whites all season and are one reason why they’re in the mire.

Patrick Bamford’s struggled with a football problem throughout the campaign. He’s set for surgery and will be absent for the next six weeks.

It’s a blow for boss Jesse Marsch, with Tyler Roberts unavailable for their remaining fixtures after undergoing a thigh operation.

Junior Firpo could be sidelined for the next three weeks with a knee issue.

Youngster Leo Hjelde is closing in on a return following a knee problem of his own.

17th - Everton

Yerry Mina limps off injured for Everton. Picture: Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Yerry Mina has struggled for fitness all season and has been restricted to 11 appearances.

Frank Lampard will be desperate for the centre-back to be available once again but there’s no time frame yet given.

Fabian Delph has been back in training over the international break, having not played for Everton since December.

Andros Townsend (knee) and Tom Davies (hamstring) are both out for the rest of the season.

Allan misses the Toffees’ next two games due to suspension.

18th - Watford

Hornets talisman Ismaila Sarr had been hampered with a hamstring injury since the end of February.

But Sarr made his playing return for Senegal during their 1-0 World Cup play-off first-leg loss to Egypt.

Jeremy Ngakia has missed Watford’s previous three matches.

19th - Burnley

Burnley defender Ben Mee. Picture: Lewis Storey/Getty Images

The Clarets are going to be without Johann Berg Gudmundsson for a few more weeks.

Ben Mee has missed the past two games with a knee injury, but manager Sean Dyche was hopeful the international break would help the influential centre-back’s recovery.

Dyche said the same about Erik Pieters (knee).

Matej Vydra twisted his elbow after recovering from a hernia operation. He hasn’t played since January.

Nathan Collins is suspended for Burnley’s clash against Manchester City on Saturday.

20th - Norwich City

Adam Idah will not play against for Norwich this season. Picture: ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images

Many people have already written off the Canaries’ chances of surviving.