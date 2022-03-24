Everton injury and fitness news on Fabian Delph, Donny van de Beek, Yerry Mina, Andros Townsend, Asmir Begovic and Yerry Mina.

Everton have 11 huge matches remaining in the Premier League in their bid to avoid relegation.

The Toffees are in the mire and Frank Lampard will desperately be looking to find the correct solutions during the international break.

As things stand, Everton are 17th in the table and sit only three points clear of the drop.

With fixtures against bottom-three rivals Watford, Burnley and Brentford remaining, the end of the 2021-22 campaign is set to be a tense one.

Lampard was left ruing the manner in which the Blues crashed out of the FA Cup before the hiatus of the campaign.

The Everton boss watched his side crumble to a 4-0 loss to Crystal Palace.

Supporters will be hoping that some of the players who’ve been on the sidelines can return to availability.

Here’s the latest look at the injury situation at Goodison Park.

Andros Townsend

What happened

The winger suffered a knee injury in the first half during the loss at Palace.

Townsend made a bright start before his setback when he got his studs twisted in the turf.

What's been said

Lampard admitted that the ex-Newcastle wideman's issue looked serious after the game.

"It looks bad," he said.

"A knee injury. He got his studs caught in the grass and we’ll scan him over the next day or two but the early signs are that it will be a bad knee injury.”

Everton have now confirmed Townsend will not play again this season.

Potential return game

Next season.

Fabian Delph

Everton midfielder Fabian Delph. Picture: DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images

What happened

The midfielder has made just six appearances this season.

Delph hasn't featured for Everton since the 3-1 league loss at Palace on 12 December because of a thigh problem.

What's been said

Before the Palace game, Lampard revealed the Toffees hopes to integrate Delph back into training during the international break.

He said: “(Fabian) Delph we're hoping the other side of the international break.

“With a little bit of luck we can integrate him into training within that period.”

Potential return game

West Ham (A), Sunday 3 April.

Donny van de Beek

Donny van de Beek in action for Everton. Picture: Marc Atkins/Getty Images

What happened

The on-loan Manchester United midfielder has missed Everton's past two games.

He was absent for the 1-0 win over Newcastle due to illness before being cup-tied against Palace.

What's been said

"Jordan [Pickford] and Donny missed the game through illness," Lampard said.

“We’ll see how that goes over the next few days. I don’t want to disclose that [if the illnesses are Covid-19].

“I don’t think we have to disclose it."

However, van de Beek has been pictured in the gym on his Instagram this week so has made a recovery.

Potential return game

West Ham (A), Sunday 3 April

Yerry Mina

Yerry Mina was forced off in Everton’s loss at Newcastle. Picture: Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

What happened

The centre-back suffered a quad injury in the 3-1 loss at Newcastle in February.

Everton were always braced to be without Mina for the long term.

What's been said

Lampard admitted last week that the Blues were still unsure when Mina would be available again.

He said: “(Yerry) Mina is a few weeks away, at best, to be fair - so that ones slightly parked."

Potential return game

Unknown.

Asmir Begovic

The keeper had been expected to be in goal against Palace after a composed performance in the Newcastle win.

Jordan Pickford had been ill but recovered, while Begovic came down with an ailment.

Given Everton’s next game isn’t for another 11 days, you’d suspect he’ll be recovered.

Potential return game

West Ham (A), Sunday 3 April.

Tom Davies

Everton midfielder Tom Davies. Picture: Alex Pantling/Getty Images

What happened

The homegrown midfielder has had injury problems this season.

Following a knee problem he suffered a hamstring setback in January and underwent surgery.

Davies was not registered in Everton’s updated Premier League 25-man squad after the January transfer window.

What's been said

An Everton statement said: “Everton midfielder Tom Davies has undergone successful surgery on an injured hamstring.

“The 23-year-old, who was nearing a return from the knee issue that sidelined him following Everton’s draw with Tottenham Hotspur in November, sustained the hamstring problem at the end of December.

“Investigations revealed a high-grade tendon injury that required surgical intervention. The procedure was carried out in London on Tuesday.”

Potential return game