The one Everton player who has gone under the radar after Bournemouth win

Everton’s dominating victory over Bournemouth at the weekend was a breath of fresh air for all who follow the club and everyone can admit there were brilliant performances across the board on the day.

Standout players include the likes of James Garner, James Tarkowski, Abdoulaye Doucoure, Jarrad Branthwaite, Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Jack Harrison, but there’s one player who deserves more praise for his performance.

Dwight McNeil was in fine form on the day; it was his cross that led to Doucoure’s goal after Harrison had initially had his header blocked from the cross, and he was certainly in great form.

To put his performance into perspective, he created six chances on the day - which is clearly a sensational showing - but no other player in England’s top four leagues created more over the weekend.

He was literally in a league of his own and while everyone was swooning over the incredible strike from Harrison, it was McNeil who quietly went about his business and proved once again why he is a key starter for Sean Dyche.

There was also a brilliant moment where he cleared off the line from a Bournemouth corner, before he then managed to drive up the pitch and nearly score at the other end - it just summed his character perfectly on the pitch up in just 30 seconds.

We’ve also focused on the form of Garner in recent weeks, but McNeil plays an integral role in this side.

Going forward, he should be able to continue being a creative force, given that Vitalyi Mykolenko is a more reserved full-back and gives him that solidity behind him to allow him to get forward at will.

Plus, having Harrison on the right, instead of Garner, or Alex Iwobi previously, they have an out-and-out right-winger who can also create, which gives Everton more balance, making them a threat from both flanks.