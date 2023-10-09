Statistics reveal Everton’s most important player after strong form this season

The Everton youngster has been in fine form since the start of the season.

Everton have bounced back after losing to Luton Town last week after dominating Bournemouth 3-0 at Goodison Park, with one player leading the way once again.

James Garner, 21, scored the opener after he pressed the Bournemouth defence high up the pitch before applying a composed finish in the eighth minute to set Sean Dyche’s side on their way.

Garner has started in every game in all competitions except the home loss to Arsenal, and the latest stats show the midfielder ranks first or second in the Everton squad for seven measures that show he is producing all-action performances so far this season.

He ranks first for dribbles completed (eight) tackles won (17) and big chances created (five) and second for shots (17) duels won (58) goal contributions (three) and chances created (15).

Alongside Amadou Onana, who also thrived at the weekend, Garner shows why he operates best in a central position as he is allowed freedom to go and be the all-action midfielder that he clearly is.

This season has seen Dyche utilise him both out-wide on the right as well as in a central position; Dyche claimed prior to the Bournemouth game that he sees him in a central midfield role ‘in the long-term’ and he has displayed exactly across the performances we saw against Bournemouth as well as Aston Villa in the EFL Cup.

Technically strong, he’s shown he can be a creative force as well, ranking high for big chances created as well as chances created. His eye for goal is clear as he often looks to shoot but he’s also an extremely hard working and mobile presence winning a high amount of tackles and duels.

It means that Idrissa Gueye’s presence (he made the third highest tackles in the league last season with 97) wasn’t missed, as the duo of Onana and Garner were able to screen and protect in his absence.