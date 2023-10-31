The one thing that Everton have to do to continue their recent form

Sean Dyche’s side are starting to build their form after defeating West Ham at the weekend.

Everton are in the midst of a run of four wins in six games against strong opposition and there’s one clear positive to take note of.

Sean Dyche had to endure a hugely difficult environment and situation across his few months in charge but he acheived the ultimate goal of avoiding relegation on the final day of the season.

But now, after a summer of business, they have a new-look feel and a strong core that has emerging and a belief that has made them look like the teams of old in Blue.

So what’s been the biggest difference? Essentially, Dyche has now built a core spine that we shouldn’t see change for the rest of the season. Jordan Pickford, the duo of Jarrad Branthwaite and James Tarkowski, Amadou Onana and Dominic Calvert-Lewin are all fundamentally crucial to the success of this team, so let’s delve a little bit deeper into their importance.

Defensive strength

Pickford remains a very good goalkeeper who is thriving for club and country and is only getting better with experience, it seems. Any interest this summer was quickly squashed after the signing of a new deal at the end of last season.

Then, at the heart of defence, you have Tarkowski, who didn’t miss a minute last season, partnered with a 21-year-old in Branthwaite who looks every bit as assured as someone who has been at this level for 10 years. So far, it’s been a brilliant partnership and the hope is the two can play as many games as possible because they’ve been in good form - especially Branthwaite.

Midfield presence

Onana was a reported £50m target for Chelsea and Man United in the summer, and has been linked to Newcastle United with Sandro Tonali’s 10 month suspension - he’s highly rated for a reason.

He has become a key starter for Belgium in the holding midfield role, and he’s taken that on for Dyche in place of Idrissa Gueye. Supported by James Garner and Abdoulaye Doucoure, he has support and he can focus on breaking up play, being aggressive and taking the ball of the centre-backs and, as recent form goes, he’s been very good.

The key in attack

Calvert-Lewin’s goal against West Ham proved his importance to this Everton side; last season he played just 18 times, netting twice, but his instinctive turn and finish at the weekend showed he can be the difference in those games - and that wasn’t happening last year.

Back to full fitness, it’s not just his goalscoring but his all-round play that helps Everton tick. He can be an out ball or he can run in behind and his aerial prowess is still as impressive as ever. Backed by two natural wingers and thriving midfield, if he can continue to thrive, then so should Everton.

Overall, a spine is key for any top side but it’s also the key to consistency. Everton fans don’t want this to just be a purple patch - they want sustainability.