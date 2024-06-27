The three Everton players to officially leave this week including £10m flop

Everton FC. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images).

Everton transfer rumours: The Everton squad is set to part ways with three players on June 30.

Everton have already started making moves in the summer window but June 30 will see them say farewell to three squad members.

Having already confirmed the re-signing of Idrissa Gueye, Jack Harrison and Ashley Young, the club are well set in their depth. However, the signing of Tim Iroegbunam and the imminent deal involving Marseille’s Iliman Ndiaye is another sign of their intentions to move forward after a difficult few years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Everton FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There may even be more to come as Ben Godfrey is being eyed by Atalanta and it is clear there will be more additions as more positive takeover news emerges. But, before then, we’ve decided to focus on which players are leaving this week.

Arnaut Danjuma

The Villarreal attacker is set to return to Spain after a season-long-loan at Goodison Park. He failed to make a huge impact despite his previous pedigree, as Dwight McNeil was the preferred choice on the left wing. Two goals in 21 games tells the story. Sean Dyche didn’t have a position that would best accommodate him and it saw him struggle to settle. It was a good signing on paper but it failed to materialise in reality.

Andre Gomes

Having signed in 2019, Gomes is set to exit at the end of his current deal on June 30. No doubt a talented technician, injuries derailed his time on Merseyside, including in his final season as he managed just 14 appearances and two goals. The 30-year-old will now look to restart his career elsewhere. He managed 114 games across four seasons (he spent the 2022/23 campaign on loan in Ligue 1 at Lille) and he leaves as a player who never fulfilled his true potential in Blue but he certainly showed plenty of examples of quality across his time at the club.

Dele Alli

Everton was meant to be a fresh start for Alli after falling out of favour at Tottenham but injuries and off-pitch struggles were the main reasons behind his lacklustre spell. Still only 28, he made just 13 appearances and struggled to reignite his career across several seasons.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad