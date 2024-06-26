Liverpool's Premier League rivals Arsenal 'open talks' with €55m star who could replace Mo Salah at Anfield
Liverpool’s Premier League rivals Arsenal have reportedly opened talks with the representatives of Johan Bakayoko.
The Belgian winger is currently at Euro 2024 after he impressed for PSV Eindhoven last season as they stormed to the Eredivisie title, playing a key role. 14 goals and 14 assists across all competitions demonstrates how well the 21-year-old performed in front of goal and he may have earned himself a big move away this summer.
He even spoke out on such reports, revealing that the Premier League is a destination that he would very much welcome. Speaking to the Athletic, Bakayoko said: “I see myself playing everywhere, anywhere. I follow the Premier League — I have friends there, the 21-year-old explained. I also have friends that play in Germany, so I watch a lot of games when they play. But this season I haven’t even talked about leaving. I was just thinking about preparing for the Euros, just trying my best to be fit.”
And now, according to CaughtOffside, Arsenal are hoping to offer him a chance to fulfill those dreams. The Gunners have discussed a possible summer deal for the €55–60 million-rated winger as they have opened talks with his entourage. Likewise for both Arsenal and Liverpool, he would have to play second-fiddle to both Bukayo Saka and Mohamed Salah. Yet, Liverpool would make more sense as he would be able to eventually replace Salah - his current deal expires next summer.
Averaging 2.9 shots, 2.1 key passes, 2.8 dribbles and a goal every two and a bit games (0.4) proves that he is a direct and creative threat - and given his age, he’s only likely to grow in stature, confidence and quality. A big move beckons in the near future, whether this summer is the right time is up for debate, as he has played less than 100 games for PSV (85) since being promoted into the first-team.
