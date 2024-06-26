AFP via Getty Images

Euro 2024: The Liverpool defender has been called out in the past by the Dutch legend.

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk has taken heat from Dutch legend Marco van Basten following his side’s 3-2 defeat to Austria at Euro 2024.

The Dutch media have often took shots at the Liverpool centre-back, with Van Basten and Rafael van der Vaart both particularly critical of his performances for Holland. Tensions were high after Ronald Koeman’s side failed to beat Austria who have emerged as the shock performers of the tournament thus far.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That result meant they finished third in their group behind France and surprise-package Austria and they are set to qualify through to the knockout stages as one of the top four third-placed sides. England’s next fixture is either against the Netherlands or the team that finish third in Group E (that's the group with Belgium in it) which will only be decided after Wednesday night’s games.

Regardless, Van Basten was highly critical of Van Dijk’s leadership and held him accountable for not stepping up when it matters. "He’s got to lead and he’s the one we’re going to hold accountable in the end," the 59-year-old said. "He has to organise things and he is responsible. He is the great leader of the team and you have to organise these kinds of things better."Unfortunately, the criticism has not led to improvement, because it is actually the same points that are not going well. In that respect, it’s a bit disappointing. I’m sorry I have to say it again, but I can also keep my mouth shut."

It was only last year in which Van Basten went on a similar tirade after France dominated the Netherlands in a four-goal victory. “He makes noise, but he doesn't say anything,” Van Basten told Ziggo Sport, via VI.