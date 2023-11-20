How does the wealth of prospective owners at Everton and Manchester United compare to their Premier League rivals?

The landscape at Everton has changed in recent days following the shock decision to impose a ten-point deduction on the Toffees after they were found to have breached the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules. That was enough to plunge Sean Dyche's side into the bottom three of the table - although they will hope to move out of the relegation zone by claiming a win in their home game against Manchester United on Sunday afternoon.

There is another intriguing angle to the Goodison Park clash as both clubs await confirmation on prospective investment deals. British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe is said to be on the brink of securing a 25% share in the 13-time Premier League champions as Everton are hoping to confirm a takeover deal by United States-based firm 777 Partners after they agreed a deal with owner Farhad Moshiri earlier this season.

But how would the wealth of the prospective owners at Everton and Manchester United compare to the owners at Liverpool, Chelsea and their other Premier League rivals?

1 . Burnley - Alan Pace Reported net worth - unknown

2 . Luton Town - Luton Town Football Club 2020 Limited Reported net worth - unknown Photo: Andrew Powell

3 . Sheffield United - Abdullah bin Musaid Reported net worth - £171m