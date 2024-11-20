Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The celebrity fan has always been vocal about Everton and he hailed one of their greatest ever players.

Sign up to our Everton FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former World Champion boxer Tony Bellew has hailed former Everton striker Wayne Rooney as England’s best ever player.

Rooney burst onto the scene as a teenager at Everton, with his goal coming in 2002 against Arsene Wenger’s fearsome Arsenal side. Not only did he score, it was one of his best ever goals in the league as he rifled in a strike from distance that flew past David Seaman.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The famous commentary of ‘remember the name’ still gives you goose bumps, especially knowing what he eventually went onto achieve. He had two spells at Everton, one at the start of his career and one near the end, managing 28 goals and eight assists in 117 games. However, he was most known for his time at Manchester United and England.

Before retiring, he stood as United and England’s top scorer (Harry Kane has since eclipsed him at international level) and was regarded as one of England’s best ever players alongside the likes of Bobby Moore, Paul Gascoigne, Steven Gerrard, Bryan Robson and others. Taking to X, Bellew gave his passionate viewpoint on the former striker who he called ‘England’s best’ in a post. ‘You’ll not see this kind of talent come off the street again in my opinion!! Wayne Rooney is the last of the generation of kids who used to play in the street and just naturally have it!! Has every right to call himself England’s greatest ever player.’

Loading....

Rooney’s Euro 2004 campaign will forever be etched into history as he stunned fans with his ability and confidence to take on the very best, despite being just 18. He won 12 major trophies and was inducted into the Premier League Hall of Fame in 2022. Since retiring, Rooney has turned to management and enjoyed mixed spells at Derby County, DC United, Birmingham City and now finds himself at Plymouth in the Championship. They currently sit 14th with four wins so far and Rooney has a three-year-deal.