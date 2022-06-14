Tottenham ‘could include’ duo in transfer swap for £50m-rated Everton striker

There has been yet another turn in Tottenham Hotspur’s pursuit of Everton forward, Richarlison.

It was claimed over the weekend that Tottenham Hotspur were ‘very close’ to signing Richarlison in a £50 million deal, according to various reports.

However, it has since been reported that Everton value him way over that, while the North London club are keen to avoid coughing up such a hefty amount.

In order to fork out less cash for Richarlison, Spurs are now considering using Harry Winks and Lucas Moura in a potential swap deal for the forward, according to The Telegraph.

Winks has struggled for game time this season and has only started ten matches in the Premier League, while Moura has fallen down the pecking order since Dejan Kulusevski arrived at the club.

The duo would certainly improve an Everton side that failed to impress last season, with the Brazilian likely to arrive as a direct replacement for Richarlison.

According to transfermarkt.co.uk, the pair have a total market value of £33.3 million - so any potential swap deal may depend on how much cash Tottenham would be willing to pay on top.

With two years remaining on his contract, Everton would certainly prefer to keep hold of the 25-year-old, however he remains set on leaving Goodison Park ahead of this winter’s World Cup.