All the latest Everton transfer news and rumours as Frank Lampard looks to put his stamp on his squad across the course of this summer.

Richarlison could be on his way out this summer

Everton will already be preparing for the new season as they look to put the current campaign firmly behind them.

The Toffees managed to secure Premier League safety in the end, but they did not want to find themselves in a situation where they were fighting for survival in the first place.

New signings will be needed if the Toffees are to improve to the degree they need to, but it won’t just be incomings they have to worry about.

Everton could also lose players this summer, with the likes of Richarlison being linked with an exit, and so it could be a busy summer for Lampard and the club’s recruitment staff.

With that in mind, we have rounded up all the latest transfer news and rumours surrounding Goodison Park.

Richarlison latest

Richarlison has been heavily linked with an exit this summer, and it seems Tottenham have joined the race.

The Brazilian netted 11 times this season and was key to the club’s survival, but he is expected to move on to make the step up.

According to The Athletic, Spurs are interested in a deal, but no formal approach has been made at this point.

The report adds that Everton want £51million but are unlikely to get that figure.

Garner opportunity missed

Everton are said to have missed out on Manchester United starlet James Garner.

The Toffees have been linked with 21-year-old, along with the likes of Leicester City and Leeds United.

According to Football Transfer, United want to keep hold of Garner long-term, and they are only willing to lose him on loan.

The report claims Nottingham Forest, where he spent last season on loan, want to take the midfielder back to the City Ground following their promotion to the Premier League.